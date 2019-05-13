Scottish Gossip: Brown, Flanagan, Lennon, Gerrard, Naismith, Bruce

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic captain Scott Brown bemoaned referee Kevin Clancy's decision to only give Rangers' Jon Flanagan a yellow card in Sunday's derby after being caught by the defender's arm at a corner. (Times - subscription required)

And Celtic boss Neil Lennon says Flanagan should have received a red card. (Daily Record)

Media playback is not supported on this device Monday jury: Should Jon Flanagan's yellow have been a red?

Brown admits "Rangers were better" as they won 2-0 in the final Old Firm match of the season. (Scotsman)

Meanwhile, interim manager Lennon does not believe Celtic's performance will affect his chances of staying on at the club. (Courier)

Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson says his old team's win on Sunday should not be dismissed, even though some will suggest Scottish Premiership champions Celtic had "an off day". (Daily Record)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has had two "positive" meetings with chairman Dave King to plan for next season. (Sun)

Captain James Tavernier believes Rangers "have another gear or two in us" as they look to mount a title challenge next term. (Scotsman)

Steven Naismith says he is close to signing a new deal to stay at Hearts. (Sun)

Kilmarnock's Alex Bruce says Hibernian head coach Paul Heckingbottom lacked class after accusing him of diving to win a penalty in the Rugby Park side's 1-0 win on Saturday. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Alex Bruce wins penalty for Kilmarnock

"I've never experienced anything like it to be honest," says Dundee striker Kenny Miller of this season after the Dens Park side suffered relegation from the Scottish Premiership. (Sun)

Dundee will appoint Miller, 39, as manager following Jim McIntyre's sacking on Sunday. (Daily Record)

Inverness CT defender Coll Donaldson has "an added incentive" to prevail in this week's Scottish Premiership play-off final against Dundee United after an unhappy spell at the Tangerines earlier in his career. (Scotsman)