Dutch Eredivisie
Ajax4FC Utrecht1

Ajax 4-1 Utrecht: Hosts on brink of Eredivisie title

Matthias de Ligt, Ajax
Ajax captain Matthias de Ligt and his team-mates celebrated with the home supporters long after the final whistle

Ajax all but secured a 26th Eredivisie title after coming from behind to defeat Utrecht.

Othman Boussaid gave the visitors a shock lead after just 36 seconds but goals from Klaas-Jan Huntelaar and Donny van de Beek put the home side in front.

Dusan Tadic made it 3-1 before doubling his tally from the penalty spot.

The result lifts Ajax three points clear of PSV - whose goal difference is 14 lower - with one game to play.

The Eindhoven club's title hopes are effectively over after losing 1-0 at fourth-placed AZ Alkmaar.

Guus Til scored the only goal at the AFAS Stadium to clinch Alkmaar's place in next season's Europa League qualifying rounds.

Line-ups

Ajax

  • 24Onana
  • 3Veltman
  • 4de Ligt
  • 17Blind
  • 31TagliaficoBooked at 60mins
  • 12MazraouiSubstituted forSchöneat 72'minutes
  • 6van de Beek
  • 21de Jong
  • 22ZiyechSubstituted forSinkgravenat 86'minutes
  • 9HuntelaarSubstituted forTraoréat 90'minutes
  • 10Tadic

Substitutes

  • 2Kristensen
  • 8Sinkgraven
  • 16Magallán
  • 19Labyad
  • 20Schöne
  • 23Traoré
  • 25Dolberg
  • 26Lamprou
  • 28Semedo Varela
  • 30de Wit
  • 37Lang
  • 40Ekkelenkamp

FC Utrecht

  • 1Jensen
  • 17Klaiber
  • 15LetschertBooked at 36minsSubstituted forBergströmat 58'minutes
  • 14JanssenBooked at 40mins
  • 24Gavory
  • 23BazoerBooked at 7minsSubstituted forGörtlerat 66'minutes
  • 10Gustafson
  • 6Strieder
  • 7Kerk
  • 22van de StreekBooked at 54mins
  • 26BoussaidSubstituted forVenemaat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2van der Maarel
  • 11Dessers
  • 13Bergström
  • 16Marsman
  • 27Görtler
  • 29Venema
Referee:
Pol van Boekel
Attendance:
53,520

Match Stats

Home TeamAjaxAway TeamFC Utrecht
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home25
Away11
Shots on Target
Home12
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home8
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Ajax 4, FC Utrecht 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Ajax 4, FC Utrecht 1.

Lassina Traoré (Ajax) hits the bar with a left footed shot from very close range. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong.

Substitution

Substitution, Ajax. Lassina Traoré replaces Klaas-Jan Huntelaar.

Attempt missed. Emil Bergström (FC Utrecht) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nicolas Gavory following a set piece situation.

Substitution

Substitution, Ajax. Daley Sinkgraven replaces Hakim Ziyech.

Foul by Hakim Ziyech (Ajax).

Sean Klaiber (FC Utrecht) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Lasse Schöne (Ajax).

Simon Gustafson (FC Utrecht) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Goal!

Goal! Ajax 4, FC Utrecht 1. Dusan Tadic (Ajax) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Penalty Ajax. Hakim Ziyech draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Rico Strieder (FC Utrecht) after a foul in the penalty area.

Corner, FC Utrecht. Conceded by Daley Blind.

Attempt blocked. Sander van de Streek (FC Utrecht) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Emil Bergström.

Goal!

Goal! Ajax 3, FC Utrecht 1. Dusan Tadic (Ajax) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Klaas-Jan Huntelaar following a corner.

Attempt missed. Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Ajax) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lasse Schöne with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Ajax. Conceded by David Jensen.

Attempt saved. Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nicolás Tagliafico with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Ajax. Lasse Schöne replaces Noussair Mazraoui.

Attempt missed. Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong.

Attempt saved. Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Ajax) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nicolás Tagliafico.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Utrecht. Lukas Görtler replaces Riechedly Bazoer because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Riechedly Bazoer (FC Utrecht) because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Dusan Tadic (Ajax) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt saved. Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Ajax) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dusan Tadic.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Riechedly Bazoer (FC Utrecht) because of an injury.

Attempt blocked. Nick Venema (FC Utrecht) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gyrano Kerk.

Attempt blocked. Willem Janssen (FC Utrecht) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Riechedly Bazoer with a headed pass.

Booking

Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax).

Gyrano Kerk (FC Utrecht) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Donny van de Beek (Ajax) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Dusan Tadic.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Utrecht. Emil Bergström replaces Timo Letschert because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Timo Letschert (FC Utrecht) because of an injury.

Foul by Hakim Ziyech (Ajax).

Simon Gustafson (FC Utrecht) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 12th May 2019

  • AjaxAjax4FC UtrechtFC Utrecht1
  • FeyenoordFeyenoord0ADO Den HaagADO Den Haag2
  • AZ AlkmaarAZ Alkmaar1PSV EindhovenPSV Eindhoven0
  • FC GroningenFC Groningen3Fortuna SittardFortuna Sittard0
  • Heracles AlmeloHeracles Almelo4ExcelsiorExcelsior5
  • PEC ZwollePEC Zwolle2VVV-VenloVVV-Venlo4
  • sc Heerenveensc Heerenveen2NAC BredaNAC Breda1
  • VitesseVitesse6De GraafschapDe Graafschap1
  • Willem IIWillem II2FC EmmenFC Emmen3

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax332724115318483
2PSV Eindhoven33255395257080
3Feyenoord33195971403162
4AZ Alkmaar33177962392358
5Vitesse331311967501750
6FC Utrecht33148115750750
7Heracles Almelo33153156065-548
8FC Groningen33136143940-145
9Willem II33135155666-1044
10ADO Den Haag33119135261-942
11sc Heerenveen331011126370-741
12VVV-Venlo33118144660-1441
13PEC Zwolle33115174457-1338
14FC Emmen3398164072-3235
15Fortuna Sittard3397174976-2734
16Excelsior3386194277-3530
17De Graafschap3385203771-3429
18NAC Breda3357212974-4522
View full Dutch Eredivisie table

