Eden Hazard: Chelsea must respect forward's decision on his future - Maurizio Sarri

Hazard was named Chelsea's Player of the Season for 2018-19

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri says the club must respect Eden Hazard's decision about his future but is hopeful the forward will choose to stay at Stamford Bridge.

Hazard, 28, scored 16 goals for the Blues this season and has been strongly linked with a summer move to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Chelsea fans held up a banner before Sunday's Premier League finale against Leicester, pleading with him to stay.

"I hope he will stay," said Sarri.

"I think Eden has played here in Chelsea for seven seasons, trying in every match to do his best and now it's time to respect his decision."

More to follow.