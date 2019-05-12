Yaya Toure: Ex-Manchester City & Barcelona midfielder denies retirement

Toure won 101 caps for Ivory Coast and played at the 2006, 2010 and 2014 World Cups

Former Manchester City and Barcelona midfielder Yaya Toure says he is "still in contention to play for a few more years", despite his agent announcing his apparent retirement last week.

The 35-year-old has not played since having his contract at Greek side Olympiakos terminated in December 2018.

On Friday, Toure's agent Dimitri Seluk said he had "decided to end his career as a champion".

"There has been a lot of confusion about my future recently," Toure said.

"I want to make it clear here that I love football and I'm still in contention to play for a few more years."

The four-time African Footballer of the Year won the Champions League with Barcelona in 2009 before spending eight years with Manchester City, for whom he scored 79 times in 316 appearances including the winner in the 2011 FA Cup final.

Former Ivory Coast international Toure moved to Greece following his release by City last summer after winning three Premier League titles, an FA Cup and two League Cups.

"Yes, I'm starting to prepare myself for coaching badges but full-time coaching is not what I'm thinking now," Toure wrote on Twitter.

"I am now ready and focused to take new challenges in playing football.

"And don't worry, once the time has come I will announce my retirement personally and officially by myself."