Manchester City: Premier League champions return home to celebrate title success
Manchester City wasted little time in celebrating the defence of their Premier League title as the 2018-19 champions flew home to parade their trophy at Etihad Stadium.
Pep Guardiola's side, victorious last season with a record 100-point haul, recovered from an early scare at Brighton to finish top again on 98 points - one point ahead of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.
It threatened to be an uncomfortable day for the league leaders as Glenn Murray put Brighton 1-0 ahead, but they never looked back after Sergio Aguero's response 83 seconds later.
Aymeric Laporte, Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan completed the turnaround, allowing City to begin their celebrations at the Amex Stadium as the first side to defend the title in a decade.
After enjoying a changing room rendition of Wonderwall with Noel Gallagher, the players returned to Manchester for a homecoming party at Etihad Stadium where fans had earlier watched the crucial game on a big screen.
Meanwhile, as the sun set on a day which brought City's fourth Premier League triumph, supporters awaited the arrival of their title heroes.
And a heroes welcome they received.