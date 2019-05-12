Manchester City: Premier League champions return home to celebrate title success

Victory over Brighton on the final day earned Manchester City a fourth Premier League title

Manchester City wasted little time in celebrating the defence of their Premier League title as the 2018-19 champions flew home to parade their trophy at Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola's side, victorious last season with a record 100-point haul, recovered from an early scare at Brighton to finish top again on 98 points - one point ahead of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

It threatened to be an uncomfortable day for the league leaders as Glenn Murray put Brighton 1-0 ahead, but they never looked back after Sergio Aguero's response 83 seconds later.

Aymeric Laporte, Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan completed the turnaround, allowing City to begin their celebrations at the Amex Stadium as the first side to defend the title in a decade.

Manchester City lift the Premier League trophy following their 4-1 victory at Brighton

After enjoying a changing room rendition of Wonderwall with Noel Gallagher, the players returned to Manchester for a homecoming party at Etihad Stadium where fans had earlier watched the crucial game on a big screen.

Manchester City fans watching on a big screen at Etihad Stadium celebrate their title success

Meanwhile, as the sun set on a day which brought City's fourth Premier League triumph, supporters awaited the arrival of their title heroes.

Fans gather around the stage outside Etihad Stadium awaiting the arrival of the players

And a heroes welcome they received.

Manchester City's players emerge on stage to parade the Premier League trophy

Manager Pep Guardiola celebrated his eighth league title in 10 seasons as a manager

The celebrations continued into the night as the players were joined on stage by the club's backroom staff

City players react to consecutive Premier League titles