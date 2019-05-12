Manchester City: Premier League champions return home to celebrate title success

Vincent Kompany lifts the Premier League trophy
Victory over Brighton on the final day earned Manchester City a fourth Premier League title

Manchester City wasted little time in celebrating the defence of their Premier League title as the 2018-19 champions flew home to parade their trophy at Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola's side, victorious last season with a record 100-point haul, recovered from an early scare at Brighton to finish top again on 98 points - one point ahead of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

It threatened to be an uncomfortable day for the league leaders as Glenn Murray put Brighton 1-0 ahead, but they never looked back after Sergio Aguero's response 83 seconds later.

Aymeric Laporte, Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan completed the turnaround, allowing City to begin their celebrations at the Amex Stadium as the first side to defend the title in a decade.

Manchester City lift the Premier League trophy following victory at Brighton
Manchester City lift the Premier League trophy following their 4-1 victory at Brighton

After enjoying a changing room rendition of Wonderwall with Noel Gallagher, the players returned to Manchester for a homecoming party at Etihad Stadium where fans had earlier watched the crucial game on a big screen.

Manchester City fans watching on a big screen at Etihad Stadium celebrate their title success
Manchester City fans watching on a big screen at Etihad Stadium celebrate their title success

Meanwhile, as the sun set on a day which brought City's fourth Premier League triumph, supporters awaited the arrival of their title heroes.

Manchester City fans gather around the stage outside Etihad Stadium awaiting the arrival of the players
Fans gather around the stage outside Etihad Stadium awaiting the arrival of the players

And a heroes welcome they received.

Manchester City's players emerge on stage to parade the Premier League trophy
Manchester City's players emerge on stage to parade the Premier League trophy
Manager Pep Guardiola celebrated on stage alongside assistant Mikel Arteta
Manager Pep Guardiola celebrated his eighth league title in 10 seasons as a manager
The celebrations continued into the night as the players were joined on stage by the club's backroom staff
The celebrations continued into the night as the players were joined on stage by the club's backroom staff

City players react to consecutive Premier League titles

Sergio Aguero tweeted: Champions. Very excited to obtain another title with this fantastic FC and in the most competitive league in the world. We've achieved this together - the players, the coaches, the staff, the board, and our amazing supporters. Thank you all, and we're aiming for more!
Raheem Sterling tweeted: He's top of the league...
What a season, what a team! Back to back champions! Amazing feeling!
Ilkay Gundogan tweeted: Also big respect to Liverpool for a fantastic season that is usually enough to deserve and get the league title. You've been a great opponent until the very last match day. It was an amazing title race!
David Silva tweeted: We did it again! Champions of England! Come on!
What a feeling! Back to back champions! Absolutely buzzing to have won 14 in a row to retain it. We were pushed all the way by an incredible Liverpool side, but this team is special!
Phil Foden tweeted: Champagne football. Champagne Supernova

Find out more

Top Stories

More on Man City's Premier League title win

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you