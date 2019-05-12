National League North & South play-off finals: Woking & Chorley win promotion

Armani Little
Armani Little scored the goal that secured Woking's promotion to the National League

Woking and Chorley have been promoted to the National League after winning their regional promotion finals.

Armani Little's free-kick gave Woking a 1-0 victory over Welling United in the National League South final.

Chorley beat Spennymoor Town 4-3 on penalties after their National League North final had finished 1-1 following extra-time.

Spennymoor's Glen Taylor had cancelled out Scott Leather's 112th-minute goal, but Chorley eventually prevailed.

Stockport County and Torquay United had already secured promotion to the top tier of non-league football by winning the two regional divisions.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you