National League North & South play-off finals: Woking & Chorley win promotion

From the section

Armani Little scored the goal that secured Woking's promotion to the National League

Woking and Chorley have been promoted to the National League after winning their regional promotion finals.

Armani Little's free-kick gave Woking a 1-0 victory over Welling United in the National League South final.

Chorley beat Spennymoor Town 4-3 on penalties after their National League North final had finished 1-1 following extra-time.

Spennymoor's Glen Taylor had cancelled out Scott Leather's 112th-minute goal, but Chorley eventually prevailed.

Stockport County and Torquay United had already secured promotion to the top tier of non-league football by winning the two regional divisions.