Match ends, Feyenoord 0, ADO Den Haag 2.
Feyenoord 0-2 ADO Den Haag: Robin van Persie's final game ends in defeat
Robin van Persie's final game as a professional ended in defeat as Feyenoord were beaten by ADO Den Haag.
The 35-year-old, who made his debut for the Rotterdam club as a 17-year-old, scored 50 goals in 102 appearances for the Netherlands.
In England, van Persie won an FA Cup with Arsenal and a Premier League title at Manchester United.
His 144 Premier League goals make him the highest-scoring Dutchman in the competition.
Erik Falkenburg put Den Haag ahead at the De Kuip stadium on Sunday, before Sheraldo Becker doubled the visitors' lead 13 minutes into the second half.
Van Persie will not feature against Fortuna Sittard in Feyenoord's final game of the season on Wednesday - a match which was originally due to be played on 28 April.
However, the Dutch FA decided to cancel a full round of fixtures prior to Ajax's Champions League semi-final clash against Tottenham to give Erik ten Hag's team "at least two full days of rest between games".
Feyenoord manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst, whose side are guaranteed to finish third in the Eredivisie, confirmed last week that van Persie's last match would be against Den Haag.
Line-ups
Feyenoord
- 1Vermeer
- 4St. Juste
- 33Botteghin
- 3van Beek
- 15Malacia
- 28Toornstra
- 8ClasieSubstituted forN Jørgensenat 65'minutes
- 10Vilhena
- 19Berghuis
- 32van PersieSubstituted forVenteat 90+3'minutes
- 11LarssonSubstituted forKökcüat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Nieuwkoop
- 6van der Heijden
- 9N Jørgensen
- 13Delle
- 23Kökcü
- 29Verdonk
- 30ten Hove
- 34Vente
- 35Burger
ADO Den Haag
- 22Zwinkels
- 2Malone
- 4Beugelsdijk
- 5Kanon
- 8Meijers
- 17Bakker
- 23El Khayati
- 11GoossensSubstituted forNecidat 29'minutes
- 7Becker
- 10Immers
- 30FalkenburgSubstituted forGoppelat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Groothuizen
- 6Gorter
- 9Necid
- 18Havekotte
- 19Pinas
- 20Ebecilio
- 25Polley
- 26Goppel
- 33Lorenzen
- 77Hooi
- Referee:
- Siemen Mulder
- Attendance:
- 45,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home29
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away5
- Corners
- Home10
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Feyenoord 0, ADO Den Haag 2.
Corner, Feyenoord. Conceded by Dion Malone.
Attempt missed. Dylan Vente (Feyenoord) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Orkun Kökcü with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Kanon (ADO Den Haag) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Danny Bakker with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, Feyenoord. Dylan Vente replaces Robin van Persie.
Corner, ADO Den Haag. Conceded by Tyrell Malacia.
Jens Toornstra (Feyenoord) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Danny Bakker (ADO Den Haag).
Corner, ADO Den Haag. Conceded by Tyrell Malacia.
Substitution
Substitution, ADO Den Haag. Thijmen Goppel replaces Erik Falkenburg.
Attempt missed. Tyrell Malacia (Feyenoord) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Steven Berghuis (Feyenoord) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box.
Attempt blocked. Jeremiah St. Juste (Feyenoord) left footed shot from very close range is blocked.
Attempt saved. Orkun Kökcü (Feyenoord) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Robin van Persie.
Attempt missed. Sheraldo Becker (ADO Den Haag) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Danny Bakker following a corner.
Corner, ADO Den Haag. Conceded by Eric Botteghin.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Danny Bakker (ADO Den Haag) because of an injury.
Jens Toornstra (Feyenoord) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Aaron Meijers (ADO Den Haag).
Jeremiah St. Juste (Feyenoord) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tomas Necid (ADO Den Haag).
Attempt saved. Robin van Persie (Feyenoord) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Tyrell Malacia.
Tonny Vilhena (Feyenoord) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tomas Necid (ADO Den Haag).
Attempt missed. Tonny Vilhena (Feyenoord) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Jeremiah St. Juste (Feyenoord) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tomas Necid (ADO Den Haag).
Attempt missed. Danny Bakker (ADO Den Haag) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
Corner, ADO Den Haag. Conceded by Tonny Vilhena.
Attempt saved. Sheraldo Becker (ADO Den Haag) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Abdenasser El Khayati.
Foul by Jens Toornstra (Feyenoord).
Danny Bakker (ADO Den Haag) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Sven van Beek (Feyenoord) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tomas Necid (ADO Den Haag).
Foul by Tonny Vilhena (Feyenoord).
Sheraldo Becker (ADO Den Haag) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Feyenoord. Orkun Kökcü replaces Sam Larsson because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.