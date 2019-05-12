Dundee manager McIntyre leaves post

Dundee manager Jim McIntyre has left the club after his side's relegation from the Scottish Premiership.

It comes a day after the Dark Blues ended a run of 10 consecutive defeats with a 1-0 win away to Livingston.

But their relegation had already been confirmed after last weekend's loss to Hamilton Academical.

"Dundee Football Club can confirm that Jim McIntyre and Jimmy Boyle have left the club with immediate effect," Dundee said on a club website statement.

