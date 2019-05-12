Match ends, Roma 2, Juventus 0.
Roma 2-0 Juventus: Hosts win to boost Champions League hopes
-
- From the section European Football
Roma boosted their hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League with victory over Serie A champions Juventus.
Alessandro Florenzi broke the deadlock with 11 minutes remaining before Edin Dzeko sealed the win late on.
Cristiano Ronaldo had a goal disallowed for offside for Juve, who were sporting their controversial new home kit.
Claudio Ranieri's Roma move to within a point of fourth-placed Inter Milan, who host Chievo on Monday.
Both teams struck the woodwork in an entertaining first half at the Stadio Olimpico, Lorenzo Pellegrini firing against the crossbar before goalkeeper Antonio Mirante parried Paulo Dybala's effort on to the post.
Juventus and second-placed Napoli are already guaranteed Champions League football next season, but the battle for the two remaining top-four places is set to go down to the wire with just three points separating Roma in sixth from Atalanta in third.
The Giallorossi, who take on Sassuolo away and Parma at home in their final two games, also face competition from AC Milan and Torino in the race for a Champions League spot.
Line-ups
Roma
- 83Mirante
- 24Florenzi
- 44Manolas
- 20Fazio
- 11KolarovBooked at 90mins
- 7PellegriniSubstituted forCristanteat 67'minutes
- 42Nzonzi
- 22ZanioloBooked at 75mins
- 34KluivertSubstituted forÜnderat 78'minutes
- 9DzekoBooked at 51mins
- 92El Shaarawy
Substitutes
- 1Olsen
- 2Karsdorp
- 4Cristante
- 5Nunes Jesus
- 8Perotti
- 14Schick
- 15Marcano
- 16De Rossi
- 17Ünder
- 19Coric
- 27Pastore
- 63Cerantola Fuzato
Juventus
- 1Szczesny
- 2De SciglioSubstituted forCavaco Canceloat 85'minutes
- 4Cáceres
- 3Chiellini
- 37Spinazzola
- 16Ju Cuadrado
- 23CanBooked at 74mins
- 5PjanicSubstituted forBentancurat 71'minutes
- 14MatuidiSubstituted forLobo Silvaat 84'minutes
- 10Dybala
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 12Lobo Silva
- 15Barzagli
- 20Cavaco Cancelo
- 21Pinsoglio
- 30Bentancur
- 32Del Favero
- 35Pereira da Silva
- 39Kastanos
- 41Nicolussi Caviglia
- Referee:
- Davide Massa
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Roma 2, Juventus 0.
Goal!
Goal! Roma 2, Juventus 0. Edin Dzeko (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cengiz Ünder following a fast break.
Booking
Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma).
Offside, Juventus. Juan Cuadrado tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.
Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alessandro Florenzi (Roma).
Attempt missed. Alessandro Florenzi (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Edin Dzeko.
Foul by João Cancelo (Juventus).
Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. João Cancelo replaces Mattia De Sciglio.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Alex Sandro replaces Blaise Matuidi.
Attempt missed. Alessandro Florenzi (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Foul by Blaise Matuidi (Juventus).
Alessandro Florenzi (Roma) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Edin Dzeko (Roma) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Stephan El Shaarawy.
Goal!
Goal! Roma 1, Juventus 0. Alessandro Florenzi (Roma) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Edin Dzeko.
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Cengiz Ünder replaces Justin Kluivert.
Booking
Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma).
Booking
Emre Can (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Emre Can (Juventus).
Justin Kluivert (Roma) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Paulo Dybala (Juventus).
Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Rodrigo Bentancur replaces Miralem Pjanic.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Federico Fazio.
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Bryan Cristante replaces Lorenzo Pellegrini.
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Wojciech Szczesny.
Attempt saved. Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Attempt saved. Emre Can (Juventus) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Paulo Dybala.
VAR: Goal. Referee decision on field cancelled.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Juventus). Video Review.
Offside, Juventus. Paulo Dybala tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.
Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma).