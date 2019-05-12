Premier League Golden Boot: Salah, Mane and Aubameyang share prize

From the section

Salah is the sixth player to win the Golden Boot in successive seasons

Sadio Mane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored final-day goals to share the Golden Boot with Mohamed Salah.

Aubameyang's double for Arsenal at Burnley means he joins Salah and his Liverpool team-mate Mane, who scored against Wolves, on 22 goals.

Salah also won the prize last season.

It is the lowest winning total since 2010-11, when Dimitar Berbatov and Carlos Tevez shared the Golden Boot with 20 goals each.

Salah, 26, scored 32 goals last term.

That figure is the record for the most goals scored in a 38-game season.

Tottenham's Harry Kane, the last player to retain the Premier League Golden Boot, having won it in 2015-16 and 2016-17, finished on 17 goals following a campaign blighted by injury.