Ian McCall: Ayr United have given boss back 'drive and ambition'

"I don't want to build a team to be eighth," says Ayr United manager Ian McCall

Ian McCall says leading Ayr United to the Premiership play-offs has given him back his desire for success and he hopes to challenge again next season.

He faces the break-up of his squad after Ayr's quarter-final defeat by Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

"What Ayr have given me is my drive and all my ambition back," said McCall.

"It wasn't so long ago that every club in Scotland wanted me when I went to Dundee United, so I don't want to build a team to be eighth."

The 54-year-old also managed Clydebank, Greenock Morton, Airdrieonians, Falkirk, Queen of the South and Partick Thistle before a four-year spell out of management.

But, having taken charge of the Honest Men in 2015, he led them to the League One title and promotion last season before they made the early running in the Championship ahead of a fourth-place finish.

"I've been very proud the last two years," McCall said. "I want to build a team to win the league and we'll see if I'm able to do that."

However, he admits that he faces a summer rebuilding exercise, with 34-goal striker Lawrence Shankland almost certain to lead the exit from his squad.

"There are a lot of boys out there that will be leaving, but they didn't leave anything in the dressing room," he said after the 4-2 aggregate defeat by Caley Thistle.

"All our really good players have been in talks about pre-contracts.

"Lawrence Shankland in particular - he's had a couple of injuries, but he's had about 30 clubs talking to him."