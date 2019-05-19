Hibernian v Aberdeen
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website
- Aberdeen start the day behind Kilmarnock on goal difference as the pair vie to finish third in the Premiership
- Hibernian have gone gone four games without a win, losing two in a row
- Hibs are unbeaten in five home games but have drawn their last three
- Aberdeen are unbeaten in five games against Hibs, winning the latest two after three draws
- The Dons have made just 65 changes to their starting line-ups across their Premiership matches this season, fewer than any other side