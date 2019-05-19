Celtic v Heart of Midlothian
- Celtic are unbeaten in five home games since losing to Valencia, while Hearts have gone four games without a win
- Celtic have won six games in a row at home to Hearts, who have not won in 16 visits to Celtic Park since a 1-0 League Cup win in October 2009
- There has not been a draw between Celtic and Hearts in the Scottish Premiership in any of the last 14 encounters
- Celtic are unbeaten at home in the Scottish Premiership this season and could remain undefeated in an entire league at home for a second time in the last three seasons
- Hearts' six-match winless streak in the Premiership is the longest current run without victory of all 12 sides
- Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard has been directly involved in five goals, scoring four of them, in his last five league appearances against Hearts