Kilmarnock v Rangers
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
- Kilmarnock start the day ahead of Aberdeen on goal difference as they vie to finish third in the Scottish Premiership
- Rangers are looking for a seventh win in a row, their best since October 2011, while Killie are seeking a third consecutive win
- Kilmarnock are unbeaten in five home league matches versus Rangers, winning three, since a 5-1 defeat in May 2011 but lost 3-1 in the League Cup in August
- Rangers have scored 11 goals against Kilmarnock in all competitions in 2018-19 - striker Alfredo Morelos netting nine of them