Women's Under-17 European Championships: England out despite win over the Netherlands

England v Germany
England finished third in Group B, level on points with Germany and the Netherlands

England have been knocked out of the Women's Under-17 European Championships despite a 2-0 win over the Netherlands.

The win saw England finish level on six points with their opponents and Germany but the young Lionesses went out due to a one-goal inferior goal difference.

Katie Robinson put England ahead after 46 minutes and Keri Matthews added another six minutes later in Bulgaria.

England were beaten 4-0 by Germany last Sunday and beat Austria 2-1 in their other Group B game.

Germany will play Portugal in the semi-finals while the Netherlands will meet Spain.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you