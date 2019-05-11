Wall collapses as Caernarfon Town's Europa League dream ends

From the section

The Oval is Caernarfon Town's home

A perimeter wall collapsed during Caernarfon Town's home Welsh Premier Europa League play-off semi final defeat by Cardiff Met.

A wall behind a goal at The Oval gave way as home fans celebrated Darren Thomas' opener for the hosts.

Canaries chairman Marc Roberts told S4C's Sgorio that a young fan suffered an arm injury in the incident.

Welsh Premier League secretary Gwyn Derfel said discussions were held before the game was allowed to resume.

Derfel said referee Lee Evans was involved in that decision.

A similar incident occurred at The Oval in December 2014 when a perimeter wall at the opposite end of the pitch collapsed after Caernarfon scored against New Saints in a Welsh Cup tie.