Stephen Dobbie: Queen of the South striker honoured to have broken record

Stephen Dobbie is second in Queen of the South's all-time scorers list

Stephen Dobbie feels "honoured" to have broken Queen of the South's record for goals in a single season.

Dobbie's hat-trick in the 5-0 defeat of Montrose took him on to 43 goals for the season and helped Queens to a 6-2 aggregate win in the Scottish Championship play-off semi-final.

Nicky Clark and Jimmy Rutherford jointly held the previous mark of 41.

"I start every season looking to beat the last, but I don't think I'll be beating this next year," Dobbie said.

"It is a great honour for myself and I'm so happy to be in the record books. It means a lot to me."

'I am never happy coming off, but the manager makes the decision'

Clark matched Rutherford's 1931-32 tally in 2012-13 and Clark's father, Sandy, has rejoined Queens as assistant manager to Allan Johnston.

"I had a wee laugh with Nicky the other night and he said his dad was going to put me on the bench," joked 36-year-old Dobbie, who overcame a hamstring injury to feature against Montrose and was substituted on 54 minutes.

"It just takes a bit longer to recover at my age. I know I got the hat-trick, but the boys put a fantastic effort in during that first half. Being 5-0 at half-time was just fantastic.

"At my age, it is about managing, especially with a hamstring because, if it happens again, it is three or four weeks and we don't have that time now. I am never happy coming off, but the manager makes the decision and I just got on with it."

Queens now have to overcome Raith Rovers, who finished third in League One, over two legs to preserve their Championship status, having finished second bottom of the division.

"I am signed for next year, so as far as I'm concerned, I'll be here regardless," Dobbie added. "It is up to the manager and up to the chairman and, unless I hear anything different, I'll be at Queens.

"The season I've personally had, I can't believe we are in this situation. But I'll just keep fighting to make sure we are here next season."