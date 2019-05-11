Cove Rangers: Mitch Megginson dedicates first-leg win to manager after heart attack

Mitch Megginson scored to take his total to 49 goals for the season

Striker Mitch Megginson dedicated Cove Rangers' demolition of Berwick Rangers to John Sheran after the manager made his first appearance in the dressing room since a heart attack.

Assistant Graeme Mathewson has been in charge since April as Cove secured the Highland League title and reached the Scottish League Two play-off final.

Sheran was present as Megginson scored in a 4-0 first-leg victory at home.

"John tells us not to do it for him, but it is for him," Megginson said.

"He's a great manager and we are trying all we can to get up for him."

Megginson, who reportedly turned down offers from Scottish Premiership clubs to remain with Cove after scoring 52 goals last season, is now one goal away from another half-century but came off injured after the break.

"I felt my groin a little bit, but I will be trying everything I can to be fit for next week and go for that 50th goal," the 26-year-old former Aberdeen and Dumbarton player told BBC Scotland.

"We've put ourselves in a brilliant position, but there's 90 minutes still to go in this tie and you honestly can't take anything for granted."

Cove lost to Cowdenbeath in last season's play-off final and would be only the second club - and first from the Highland League - to progress from the pyramid play-off system, should they complete a win over Berwick after next Saturday's second leg.

And, although Mathewson pointed out that his side was hit by injuries a year ago - and had strengthened their squad during the close season - the assistant boss was still surprised by the scoreline against Berwick.

"If you had said to us before kick-off we would manage to score four goals against a league side, we would maybe have laughed at you," he said.

"We're maybe unfortunate to have just scored four. We've hit the crossbar and missed a couple of really good chances."

However, Mathewson has told his players to heed the lessons handed out by Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur in midweek that big deficits can be overturned.

"We've given ourselves a great chance, but it's half-time," he added. "John was down in the dressing room at the end and congratulated us all.

"He was really pleased with our performance and it's great for us all to see John back smiling and in the dressing room again."