Nikita Parris: England and Manchester City forward to leave club

Nikita Parris is the Women's Super League's all-time record scorer with 47 goals

England forward Nikita Parris has confirmed she will leave Manchester City following the end of the Women's Super League season.

The 25-year-old was named as the Football Writers' Association's Women's Footballer of the Year last month.

Merseyside-born Parris helped City lift two domestic cups this year, including last Saturday's Women's FA Cup with a win over West Ham United at Wembley.

The former Everton youngster has been linked with a move to French side Lyon.

"After five years the moment has come, to call time on my career as a Manchester City Women's player," she said on Instagram.

"I want to thank the fans for their support over the last five years. I've given this club everything and won every trophy domestically possible to win."

Parris was an unused substitute as City lost at WSL champions Arsenal on Saturday, as Nick Cushing's side narrowly missed out on completing an entire domestic campaign unbeaten in all competitions.

After initially joining City on loan in 2015, Parris went on to help them win the WSL in 2016 and lift two WSL League Cups, in 2016 and 2019.

Last Saturday's FA Cup triumph was also Parris' second with City, who finished second in the league this term.

Parris finished this season as the WSL's second-highest scorer with 19 goals, three behind Arsenal's golden-boot winner Vivianne Miedema.

She has been the WSL's record scorer since surpassing former Chelsea forward Eni Aluko's haul of 36 goals in November and has a career league tally of 47.

The forward - who can play on the wing or as a lone striker - was named in England head coach Phil Neville's squad for this summer's Women's World Cup in France on Wednesday.