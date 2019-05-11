Warren Feeney: Former Northern Ireland striker set to remain as Ards manager

Feeney's playing career included spells with Bournemouth, Luton Town and Oldham Athletic

Warren Feeney is set to remain as manager of relegated Ards, BBC Sport NI understands.

The former Northern Ireland striker, who took the job on a temporary basis in February, has agreed a two-year contract with the North Down club.

Ards dropped down to the Championship on Monday after a 3-1 aggregate defeat by Carrick Rangers in the relegation/promotion play-off.

Feeney had initially been appointed until the end of the season.

Having replaced Colin Nixon as boss following the former Glentoran defender's sacking, Feeney led the side to three wins and four draws in their final nine Premiership games.

They finished 11th and avoided automatic relegation but their play-off defeat sees them return to the Championship after three years back in the top flight.

Feeney was in charge of Linfield for 18 months after replacing David Jeffrey in 2014, but left to become John Sheridan's assistant manager at Newport County in October 2015.

He went on to manage the Welsh side but was sacked in 2016, before having brief stints as assistant manager at Crawley Town and Notts County.

The 38-year-old former former Cardiff City and Swansea City forward made 46 appearances for Northern Ireland, scoring five goals.