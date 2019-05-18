Motherwell v Livingston
-
Line-ups
Motherwell
- 20Gillespie
- 18Dunne
- 5Aldred
- 22Donnelly
- 14Grimshaw
- 28Turnbull
- 8Campbell
- 2Tait
- 7Cadden
- 35Scott
- 12Ariyibi
Substitutes
- 1Carson
- 4McHugh
- 19Sammon
- 24Johnson
- 34Devine
- 38Cornelius
- 39Semple
Livingston
- 20Stewart
- 14Odoffin
- 31Gallagher
- 4Lithgow
- 3Lamie
- 5Byrne
- 8Pittman
- 15Lawless
- 18Miller
- 10Sibbald
- 9Hardie
Substitutes
- 7Jacobs
- 12Maley
- 17Robinson
- 22Tiffoney
- 23De Vita
- 33Lawson
- 45Menga
- Referee:
- David Munro