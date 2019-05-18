Scottish Premiership
Motherwell12:30Livingston
Venue: Fir Park, Scotland

Motherwell v Livingston

Line-ups

Motherwell

  • 20Gillespie
  • 18Dunne
  • 5Aldred
  • 22Donnelly
  • 14Grimshaw
  • 28Turnbull
  • 8Campbell
  • 2Tait
  • 7Cadden
  • 35Scott
  • 12Ariyibi

Substitutes

  • 1Carson
  • 4McHugh
  • 19Sammon
  • 24Johnson
  • 34Devine
  • 38Cornelius
  • 39Semple

Livingston

  • 20Stewart
  • 14Odoffin
  • 31Gallagher
  • 4Lithgow
  • 3Lamie
  • 5Byrne
  • 8Pittman
  • 15Lawless
  • 18Miller
  • 10Sibbald
  • 9Hardie

Substitutes

  • 7Jacobs
  • 12Maley
  • 17Robinson
  • 22Tiffoney
  • 23De Vita
  • 33Lawson
  • 45Menga
Referee:
David Munro

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic37266575195684
2Rangers37239581255678
3Kilmarnock371810948301864
4Aberdeen371971155431264
5Hibernian3714121150371354
6Hearts37156164148-751
7St Johnstone37157153846-852
8Motherwell37146174354-1148
9Livingston371111154041-144
10Hamilton3786232675-4930
11St Mirren3778223164-3329
12Dundee3756262975-4621
