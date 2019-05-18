Dundee v St Mirren
-
Line-ups
Dundee
- 1Hamilton
- 5Kusunga
- 15McGowan
- 6O'Dea
- 2Kerr
- 16Robson
- 52Robertson
- 3Ralph
- 18McGowan
- 20Miller
- 21Nelson
Substitutes
- 10Wright
- 24Meekings
- 27Curran
- 31Dieng
- 42Anderson
- 53Cameron
- 54Mulligan
St Mirren
- 1Hladky
- 2McGinn
- 15Baird
- 16Popescu
- 3Muzek
- 7Magennis
- 8Flynn
- 4McGinn
- 14Lyons
- 18Mullen
- 23McAllister
Substitutes
- 9Nazon
- 20Cooke
- 21Hodson
- 26Holmes
- 33Corbu
- 35Ferdinand
- 39Erhahon
- Referee:
- Alan Muir