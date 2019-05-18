Scottish Premiership
Dundee12:30St Mirren
Venue: Kilmac Stadium at Dens Park, Scotland

Dundee v St Mirren

Line-ups

Dundee

  • 1Hamilton
  • 5Kusunga
  • 15McGowan
  • 6O'Dea
  • 2Kerr
  • 16Robson
  • 52Robertson
  • 3Ralph
  • 18McGowan
  • 20Miller
  • 21Nelson

Substitutes

  • 10Wright
  • 24Meekings
  • 27Curran
  • 31Dieng
  • 42Anderson
  • 53Cameron
  • 54Mulligan

St Mirren

  • 1Hladky
  • 2McGinn
  • 15Baird
  • 16Popescu
  • 3Muzek
  • 7Magennis
  • 8Flynn
  • 4McGinn
  • 14Lyons
  • 18Mullen
  • 23McAllister

Substitutes

  • 9Nazon
  • 20Cooke
  • 21Hodson
  • 26Holmes
  • 33Corbu
  • 35Ferdinand
  • 39Erhahon
Referee:
Alan Muir

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic37266575195684
2Rangers37239581255678
3Kilmarnock371810948301864
4Aberdeen371971155431264
5Hibernian3714121150371354
6Hearts37156164148-751
7St Johnstone37157153846-852
8Motherwell37146174354-1148
9Livingston371111154041-144
10Hamilton3786232675-4930
11St Mirren3778223164-3329
12Dundee3756262975-4621
View full Scottish Premiership table

