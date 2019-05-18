Hamilton Academical v St Johnstone
-
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Line-ups
Hamilton
- 1Woods
- 21Want
- 4Gordon
- 46Sowah
- 2McGowan
- 18MacKinnon
- 25Martin
- 3McMann
- 8Davies
- 9Oakley
- 22Andreu
Substitutes
- 7Imrie
- 19Winter
- 20Marsden
- 28Smith
- 33Mimnaugh
- 40Hamilton
- 99Ogboe
St Johnstone
- 1Clark
- 19Foster
- 15Kerr
- 23Gordon
- 24Easton
- 10Wotherspoon
- 28Callachan
- 26Craig
- 11Swanson
- 22Hendry
- 9Kane
Substitutes
- 3Tanser
- 4Alston
- 5Shaughnessy
- 8Davidson
- 12Bell
- 17O'Halloran
- 49Hamilton
- Referee:
- Steven McLean