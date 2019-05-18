Scottish Premiership
Hamilton12:30St Johnstone
Venue: The Hope CBD Stadium, Scotland

Hamilton Academical v St Johnstone

Line-ups

Hamilton

  • 1Woods
  • 21Want
  • 4Gordon
  • 46Sowah
  • 2McGowan
  • 18MacKinnon
  • 25Martin
  • 3McMann
  • 8Davies
  • 9Oakley
  • 22Andreu

Substitutes

  • 7Imrie
  • 19Winter
  • 20Marsden
  • 28Smith
  • 33Mimnaugh
  • 40Hamilton
  • 99Ogboe

St Johnstone

  • 1Clark
  • 19Foster
  • 15Kerr
  • 23Gordon
  • 24Easton
  • 10Wotherspoon
  • 28Callachan
  • 26Craig
  • 11Swanson
  • 22Hendry
  • 9Kane

Substitutes

  • 3Tanser
  • 4Alston
  • 5Shaughnessy
  • 8Davidson
  • 12Bell
  • 17O'Halloran
  • 49Hamilton
Referee:
Steven McLean

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic37266575195684
2Rangers37239581255678
3Kilmarnock371810948301864
4Aberdeen371971155431264
5Hibernian3714121150371354
6Hearts37156164148-751
7St Johnstone37157153846-852
8Motherwell37146174354-1148
9Livingston371111154041-144
10Hamilton3786232675-4930
11St Mirren3778223164-3329
12Dundee3756262975-4621
View full Scottish Premiership table

