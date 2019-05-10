Hibernian 0-0 Glasgow City: Hibs retain Scottish Women’s Cup 4-2 on penalties

Hibs have beaten Glasgow City in two of the last four SWPL Cup finals

Hibernian lifted the Scottish Women's Cup for the fourth year running after a penalty-shootout victory over main rivals Glasgow City.

After a goalless draw at Airdrieonians' Penny Cars Stadium, Jenna Fife saved from Hayley Lauder and Clare Shine.

Cailin Michie fired home the winning spot kick as Hibs won a seventh domestic knockout cup in a row.

It was the second time in four years that City have lost the cup final to Hibs.

During a cagey 90 minutes, Shine had passed up the best of the chances for City and missed with a point-blank header in extra time.

They may have been winners of this trophy three years running, but Hibs arrived in Airdrie as underdogs.

While they were still searching for form, City had been relentless in front of goal, with 61 scored in just 11 games.

Hibs began on the back foot, but the normally reliable Shine drove into the box only to hit her shot against the goalkeeper's legs then spurned the rebound.

But City's early dominance faded, with a Nicola Docherty header wide the best they would muster for the rest of the half.

Instead, Hibs began to knock the ball about and find spaces. Rachael Small headed over from close range, while Jamie-Lee Napier twice broke through City's backline but could not pick out a team-mate.

The second half was a much livelier affair and there was controversy at both ends.

Small had the ball in the net for Hibs, but the referee penalised Amy Gallacher for a foul on the goalkeeper despite minimal contact. Then Docherty hit the deck in the box, but City's appeals for a penalty were ignored.

As Hibs began to tire, City upped the pace. Megan Foley and Shine took aim from distance before Jenna Clark headed wide from a corner.

By the time the extra 30 minutes arrived, space was opening up, but both goalkeepers watched a glut of chances fly over their crossbars.

Shine should have buried a free header but could not hit the target - and so it went to a shootout.

Lauder and Shine's efforts were tipped round the post by Fife before Michie sealed the win after Siobhan Hunter, Small and Shannon McGregor netted their kicks.