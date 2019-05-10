Crusaders: Irish Cup winners sign Dungannon Swifts defender Jarlath O'Rourke

O'Rourke played 31 league games for Dungannon last season

Crusaders have completed the signing of Jarlath O'Rourke from Dungannon Swifts.

The 24-year-old has agreed a two-year contract with the Irish Cup winners after seven seasons at Stangmore Park.

O'Rourke, who can play at full-back or in midfield, was part of the Dungannon team that won the Irish League Cup last season.

"I feel I have just got one of the best and most exciting players in the Premiership," said Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter.

"His vision and tenacity is exactly what I am looking for and he will challenge those who we already have as he becomes part of the squad. We are building at Seaview for the future and this lad and our other new signing Chris are exactly what we need to up another level"

O'Rourke, who made over 100 league appearances for Dungannon, will bolster the Crusaders squad for their Europa League qualifying campaign.

The former Dungannon underage player added: "I am ready to start a new challenge in my football life. I am looking forward to joining up with the lads already and anyone can see how professional and successful they have been over the last number of years and I want to be part of that.

"I have belief that I can help Crusaders push on to plenty more in both domestically and in Europe and I hope to repay the faith that manager Stephen Baxter has shown in signing me. I have thought long and hard about this but I know I made the right decision"

O'Rourke added: "Can I just put on record my thanks to everyone at Dungannon Swifts for everything they have done for me and they are the reason I am where I am today."