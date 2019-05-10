Adam Collin: Carlisle United goalkeeper extends contract

Adam Collin is in his second spell with Carlisle United

Carlisle United goalkeeper Adam Collin has signed a new one-year deal.

The 34-year-old rejoined the Cumbrians last summer after leaving Notts County and made 42 league appearances during the 2018-19 campaign.

"It's really positive news and a great bit of business for the club," boss Steven Pressley told the club website.

"He made a huge impact with both the way he played and how he conducted himself last season, and some of his performances were top-class."