Football Association of Ireland: Sport Ireland appoint NI firm for audit

Executive vice-president John Delaney loaned the FAI money in April 2017

Northern Ireland-based KOSI Corporation have been tasked with an 'extensive independent audit' of the Football Association of Ireland.

Sport Ireland, the body that oversees the Irish Government's funding of sport, is investigating the FAI's finances and governance structures.

The association has been asked to explain a 100,000 euro loan it received in 2017 from former CEO John Delaney.

The County Down firm will assess the FAI's fitness to handle public funds.

The KOSI team, which will include a forensic accountant, will begin their audit in the coming days.

Delaney has stepped aside from his new role as executive vice-president pending the outcome of an independent investigation into the transaction while honorary secretary Michael Cody and honorary treasurer Eddie Murray both resigned from the FAI board last month.

In a statement, Sport Ireland said: "The audit will independently assess the expenditure of all Sport Ireland grant funding in accordance with the FAI's approved submissions.

"It will also examine in detail the FAI's wider financial administration & internal control environment, including an assessment of the FAI's fitness to handle public funds."

The Office of Director of Corporate Enforcement has also begun a separate investigation into FAI after the association's auditors Deloitte reported them to the Companies Registration Office for not keeping proper accounts.