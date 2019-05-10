Hamza Choudhury: Leicester midfielder fined by Football Association for historical posts

Leicester's Hamza Choudhury
Hamza Choudhury made his England Under-21 debut in 2018

Leicester midfielder Hamza Choudhury has been fined £5,000 and ordered to attend an education course for historical comments made on social media.

The 21-year-old has admitted an "aggravated breach" of Football Association rules after comments posted between 20 June 2013 and 10 May 2014.

In one post he included a racial reference, and in another he said he did not "feel sorry" for anyone who took their own life.

He apologised for the posts last month.

In a statement on Friday, the FA said that "the posts, which included reference to ethnic origin and/or race and/or sexual orientation, were found to be abusive and/or insulting and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute".

The England Under-21 international has also been warned about his future conduct.

