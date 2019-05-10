Kirsty Pearce: Reading Women's captain to retire

Kirsty Pearce joined Reading in 2014

Reading captain Kirsty Pearce is to retire after the club's final Women's Super League game of the season against Chelsea on Saturday.

The 32-year-old joined the Royals in 2014 and the WSL game against Chelsea will be her last as a player.

"It's been a privilege to captain this side over the past five seasons," she told the club website. "Let's finish on a high."

Manager Kelly Chambers said Pearce had become a "big part of the club".

Chambers added: "She has been a great person to have around and has really helped the club develop.

"It's really sad that it has come to the day where she has decided to hang up her boots. She has had a fantastic career."