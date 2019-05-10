Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur granted licences to play in the Women's Super League

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Man Utd Women 5-0 Aston Villa Ladies

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have been granted club licences by the Football Association to play in the Women's Super League next season.

United won the Women's Championship title just 11 months after they were formed when they thrashed Crystal Palace 7-0 on 20 April.

Spurs sealed second place and promotion with a draw at Aston Villa on 1 May.

Meanwhile, Blackburn Rovers and Coventry United have won licences for next season's Women's Championship.

Rovers comfortably won the FA Women's National League Northern Premier Division by a 21-point margin, and Coventry finished top of the Southern Premier Division.

There was no relegation from the bottom of the Championship down to the National League this season.

The winners of the two regionalised third-tier leagues have, in the past, faced each other in a play-off for promotion to the Women's Championship.

However, both Blackburn and Coventry United won promotion in order to have 12 teams in both the top two divisions next term.