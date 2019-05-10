Neil Lennon: Celtic boss hopes to exploit Rangers' 'huge disciplinary problem'

Neil Lennon believes Scott Brown (second right) was targeted by Rangers

Manager Neil Lennon says Celtic will be ready to capitalise should Rangers' "huge disciplinary problem" flare up during Sunday's derby at Ibrox.

The Ibrox side have received nine red cards so far this season, including two in the Scottish Premiership meeting at Celtic Park in March.

Alfredo Morelos was sent off during the game, Andy Halliday afterwards and Ryan Kent was given a retrospective ban.

"It's not my problem they have a huge disciplinary problem," Lennon said.

"If it manifests itself again on Sunday then we will try to take advantage."

Lennon says antagonising opponents is "not a tactic I adopt" and expects his players to keep their discipline.

He also believes Steven Gerrard's players targeted Scott Brown during the 2-1 win, with both red cards and Kent's two-game ban the result of clashes with the Celtic captain.

"Yes, they did and they did after the game as well," said Lennon when asked if Rangers had targeted Brown.

"Scott Brown's a veteran of these games, he has been here 12 years, he has played over 500 games. I don't need to tell Scott Brown how to manage himself through a game of football. He does it very well and the bigger the game the more he enjoys."

Rangers beat Celtic when they last visited Ibrox in December, ending a 12-game winless run against their rivals.

Another victory over the champions could be seen as laying a marker for next season's title race, but Lennon played down that notion.

"If we lose on Sunday, it won't have any bearing on the championship next season at all and, if we win, it won't have any bearing on it," he said.

"There is no trophy at stake, but it is the next Celtic v Rangers episode and it is the most important one because it is the next one."