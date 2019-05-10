Scott Parker: Fulham appoint ex-captain as permanent manager

Scott Parker has been appointed Fulham manager on a permanent basis.

The former England midfielder, 38, was promoted from first-team coach to caretaker boss in February after Claudio Ranieri was sacked.

He lost his first five games in charge as Fulham were relegated from the Premier League, but then three of the next four matches.

Chairman Shahid Khan said he believed Parker is "more than up to the task" of returning the club to the top flight.

Parker said: "We are now all focused on ending this campaign with a positive result on Sunday against Newcastle and look forward to preparations for the new season, which have already begun."

More to follow.