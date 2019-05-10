Brighton captain Bruno to retire from playing after Manchester City game

Bruno
Bruno started his career in 1999 at Espanyol

Brighton captain Bruno will retire from playing after Sunday's final match of the season at home to Manchester City.

The Spanish full-back, 38, joined Brighton from Valencia in 2012 and has made 234 appearances for the club.

He was a key figure in the Seagulls' Premier League promotion in 2017 and they hope he will be involved with the club in a "non-playing capacity".

"He has been instrumental in our progress as a football club," said Brighton boss Chris Hughton.

"He's been an outstanding player, an outstanding professional and is an outstanding person."

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you