FA Cup final: How to follow the action on BBC Sport

FA Cup final on the BBC: Man City v Watford Date: Saturday, 18 May Kick-off: 17:00 BST Live coverage of Manchester City against Watford in the FA Cup final on BBC One, including highlights, across the BBC Sport website and app; live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live and local radio; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

Manchester City face Watford in the 138th FA Cup final on Saturday (17:00 BST) - a match you can watch live on BBC One.

City are looking to become the first team to win the domestic treble in England, having already won the Premier League and Carabao Cup this season.

Watford have never won the FA Cup and are appearing in their first final since 1984.

Live build-up from Wembley starts with Football Focus at 13:00 on BBC One.

Dan Walker will be joined by Roberto Martinez, who masterminded Wigan's incredible 2013 FA Cup final win over Manchester City, and Alex Scott, a seven-time Women's FA Cup winner.

John Barnes, who played in Watford's 1-0 defeat by Everton in the 1984 FA Cup final, will also be appearing on Football Focus along with ex-Hornets striker Luther Blissett and former Manchester City player Shaun Wright-Phillips, who won the FA Cup with Chelsea in 2007.

Football Focus is followed by The FA Cup Show at 14:00 (14:40 BBC One Scotland) where Jason Mohammad will have analysis, features and interviews before the final.

Then, at 15:55, Gary Lineker, an FA Cup winner with Tottenham in 1991, will be joined in the studio by former England striker Alan Shearer and two-time Arsenal FA Cup winner Ian Wright.

Jason Mohammad returns to present highlights on BBC One at 00:00, with analysis from Alex Scott and ex-Aston Villa forward Dion Dublin, which is repeated at 09:25 on Sunday.

BBC Radio 5 Live will preview the final during The Friday Football Social at 19:00 on Friday with Darren Fletcher and Jermaine Jenas.

On Saturday, Mark Chapman will begin build-up to the final from 12:00 on BBC Radio 5 Live and there is full commentary on the game from 17:00.

Robbie Savage will present 606 from 19:30. Garry Richardson will also be reflecting on the final during Sportsweek from 09:00 on Sunday.

There is live text commentary on the BBC Sport website from 13:00 on Saturday which will include build-up, the game, and post-match reaction.

On Friday morning there will be an iPlayer exclusive preview show, presented by Jermaine Jenas.