David Luiz: Chelsea defender expects new deal before Europa League final

Luiz is out of contract at the end of June

Chelsea defender David Luiz says he will sign a new deal with the club in the coming days, ending any chance he could leave for free this summer.

Luiz, 32, is out of contract at the end of June and has been in protracted talks over extending his deal.

The Brazil centre-back now expects to finalise a deal before the Europa League final against Arsenal on 29 May.

"My relation with the fans has been great since the first day," he said. "I try to do my best and make them happy."

Luiz made his 48th Chelsea appearance of the season in Thursday's penalty-shootout win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League semi-finals.

Asked afterwards whether he expected to extend his stay, he said: "Yes I think so. Soon everybody is going to know.

"I love this club. My great moments in football were here, especially the European titles - the Champions League and Europa League."

Luiz joined Chelsea from Benfica in January of 2011 but left to join Paris St-Germain in 2014 before returning to Stamford Bridge for £34m in 2016.