Newport County: Boss Michael Flynn insists the pressure is on Mansfield

Newport County's 11-match unbeaten run is their best since their return to the Football League

Newport County manager Michael Flynn says all the pressure will be on Mansfield in the second leg of their League Two play-off clash.

The sides are level after a 1-1 draw at Rodney Parade but Flynn says home advantage could work against the Stags.

"In an ideal world we want to be taking a lead to Mansfield. But there is still 90 minutes of football and we are going to give it our best shot," Flynn said.

"All the pressure is on them. We finished the strongest side."

"We are positive," the Exiles boss added. "We will sit down now and pick a team we think can go up there and cause an upset."

Newport's goalscorers Padraig Amond and goalkeeper Joe Day added that they felt Newport's spirit should bode well for Sunday's visit to Field Mill.

"It is 11 games unbeaten for us. When we don't play well we have been able to grind our results recently and when the pressure is on us, we seem to be responding to that," Amond told BBC Sport Wales.

"Anybody who has watched football over the last couple of nights you know even if we had won 3-0 in the first leg it is still not over and done with. We have all been involved in games that have gone a bit crazy.

"This team has this never say die attitude which has gone on for a couple of years. This group of players can grind it out and get the job done. It is a sign of a good team that you can get results when you probably don't deserve them. It is a good trait to have.

"We have to make sure we are ready to go to war again because that is what it is going to be up there. Mansfield are going to do everything they can to win the game, there is going to be a big battle and we are relishing it."

Day believes County's late equaliser provided a huge lift to the Exiles.

"We are still in with a chance, especially coming from 1-0 down and we will take that positivity into the next game," he said.

"It is as you were. Both teams will feel the pressure and it is who handles that pressure in the last game that will prevail.

"Nobody expected us to get into the play-offs with a 10-match unbeaten run.

"It would mean everything to get to Wembley. Massive, to do what we have done over a long hard season to finish it off with a trip to Wembley would be superb.

"We have staged our late run on being a hard team to beat. Our team spirit is going to win it for us.

"The trait of this side is we never give up and go to the end. It has been an amazing season for the club and personally so let's keep it going for a little bit longer."