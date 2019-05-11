Leipzig 0-0 Bayern Munich: Visitors miss chance to clinch Bundesliga title

From the section

Leon Goretzka's second-half goal was ruled out by VAR

Bayern Munich missed the chance to win a seventh consecutive Bundesliga title with a game to spare when they were held to a goalless draw at RB Leipzig.

Leon Goretzka found the back of the net in the second half but his effort was ruled out by VAR.

Second placed Borussia Dortmund, who had to better Bayern's result to keep their title hopes alive, beat Fortuna Dusseldorf 3-2.

Niko Kovac's side sit two points clear of Dortmund heading into the final day.

Former Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry missed Bayern's best chance of an entertaining first half at the Red Bull Arena, firing straight at Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi from a tight angle.

Goretzka volleyed Ibrahima Konate's poor clearance past the Hungarian seven minutes into the second half, but the goal was disallowed by VAR for an offside against Robert Lewandowski.

Bayern host Eintracht Frankfurt next weekend, while Dortmund travel to Borussia Monchengladbach.