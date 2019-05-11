German Bundesliga
Leipzig 0-0 Bayern Munich: Visitors miss chance to clinch Bundesliga title

Leon Goretzka's second-half goal was ruled out by VAR

Bayern Munich missed the chance to win a seventh consecutive Bundesliga title with a game to spare when they were held to a goalless draw at RB Leipzig.

Leon Goretzka found the back of the net in the second half but his effort was ruled out by VAR.

Second placed Borussia Dortmund, who had to better Bayern's result to keep their title hopes alive, beat Fortuna Dusseldorf 3-2.

Niko Kovac's side sit two points clear of Dortmund heading into the final day.

Former Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry missed Bayern's best chance of an entertaining first half at the Red Bull Arena, firing straight at Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi from a tight angle.

Goretzka volleyed Ibrahima Konate's poor clearance past the Hungarian seven minutes into the second half, but the goal was disallowed by VAR for an offside against Robert Lewandowski.

Bayern host Eintracht Frankfurt next weekend, while Dortmund travel to Borussia Monchengladbach.

Line-ups

RB Leipzig

  • 1Gulácsi
  • 16Klostermann
  • 6Konaté
  • 4Orban
  • 23Halstenberg
  • 31DemmeSubstituted forHaidaraat 82'minutes
  • 7Sabitzer
  • 27LaimerSubstituted forMukieleat 87'minutes
  • 10ForsbergSubstituted forSmith Roweat 90'minutes
  • 11Werner
  • 9Poulsen

Substitutes

  • 3Saracchi
  • 8Haidara
  • 17Tué Na Bangna
  • 18Smith Rowe
  • 20Santos Carneiro Da Cunha
  • 21Müller
  • 22Mukiele

Bayern Munich

  • 26Ulreich
  • 32Kimmich
  • 4Süle
  • 5Hummels
  • 27Alaba
  • 6Thiago AlcántaraSubstituted forFerreira de Souzaat 81'minutes
  • 18GoretzkaBooked at 60mins
  • 29ComanBooked at 75minsSubstituted forRobbenat 89'minutes
  • 25Müller
  • 22GnabrySubstituted forRibéryat 78'minutes
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 7Ribéry
  • 10Robben
  • 13Ferreira de Souza
  • 17Boateng
  • 19Davies
  • 35Renato Sanches
  • 39Hoffmann
Referee:
Manuel Gräfe
Attendance:
41,939

Match Stats

Home TeamRB LeipzigAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home10
Away11
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home1
Away6
Fouls
Home11
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, RB Leipzig 0, FC Bayern München 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, RB Leipzig 0, FC Bayern München 0.

Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig).

Attempt missed. Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Franck Ribéry.

Foul by Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München).

Ibrahima Konaté (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Timo Werner (RB Leipzig).

Substitution

Substitution, RB Leipzig. Emile Smith Rowe replaces Emil Forsberg.

Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Arjen Robben replaces Kingsley Coman.

Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Willi Orban (RB Leipzig).

Substitution

Substitution, RB Leipzig. Nordi Mukiele replaces Konrad Laimer because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig) because of an injury.

Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig).

Offside, FC Bayern München. Franck Ribéry tries a through ball, but Robert Lewandowski is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thomas Müller.

Substitution

Substitution, RB Leipzig. Amadou Haidara replaces Diego Demme.

Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Willi Orban (RB Leipzig).

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Rafinha replaces Thiago Alcántara because of an injury.

Foul by Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München).

Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Franck Ribéry replaces Serge Gnabry.

Attempt blocked. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mats Hummels.

Attempt missed. Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Timo Werner.

Attempt blocked. Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcel Sabitzer.

Attempt missed. Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Yussuf Poulsen with a headed pass.

Booking

Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München).

Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lukas Klostermann.

Attempt blocked. Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcel Halstenberg.

Offside, RB Leipzig. Emil Forsberg tries a through ball, but Timo Werner is caught offside.

Offside, FC Bayern München. Thomas Müller tries a through ball, but Serge Gnabry is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by David Alaba with a cross.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 11th May 2019

  • RB LeipzigRB Leipzig0Bayern MunichBayern Munich0
  • Nuremberg1. FC Nuremberg0B MgladbachBorussia Mönchengladbach4
  • B LeverkusenBayer 04 Leverkusen1SchalkeFC Schalke 041
  • B DortmundBorussia Dortmund3DüsseldorfFortuna Düsseldorf2
  • AugsburgFC Augsburg3Hertha BerlinHertha Berlin4
  • HannoverHannover 963FreiburgSC Freiburg0
  • Hoffenheim1899 Hoffenheim0Werder BremenWerder Bremen1
  • StuttgartVfB Stuttgart3WolfsburgVfL Wolfsburg0

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich33236483315275
2B Dortmund33227479443573
3RB Leipzig33199562273566
4B Mgladbach331671055401555
5B Leverkusen331741264511355
6Frankfurt32159859411854
7Wolfsburg33157115449552
8Hoffenheim331312868482051
9Werder Bremen33131195648850
10Hertha Berlin331110124852-443
11Düsseldorf33125164764-1741
12Mainz32107154055-1537
13Freiburg33712144160-1933
14Augsburg3388175063-1332
15Schalke3388173755-1832
16Stuttgart3376203270-3827
17Hannover3356223069-3921
18Nuremberg33310202563-3819
