Angers 1-2 Paris St-Germain: Neymar helps champions end away losing streak
Ten-man Paris St-Germain ended a run of three consecutive away defeats with victory at Angers.
Neymar opened the scoring for the Ligue 1 champions before setting up Angel di Maria to make it 2-0.
Marquinhos was shown a straight red card five minutes from time after tangling with Wilfried Kanga.
Flavien Tait then pulled one back for Angers after Gianluigi Buffon had saved the midfielder's penalty, but PSG held on.
Edinson Cavani thought he had broken the deadlock two minutes before Neymar's opener, but the Uruguayan's effort was disallowed for offside.
Thomas Tuchel's PSG had lost their last three away games in Ligue 1 prior to Saturday's encounter, conceding 11 goals in the process.
They host Dijon in their final home game of the campaign next weekend, before travelling to Reims on the last day of the season.
Line-ups
Angers
- 16Butelle
- 29Manceau
- 8Traoré
- 4Pavlovic
- 26Pellenard
- 18Santamaría
- 10FulginiSubstituted forEl Melaliat 61'minutes
- 6PajotSubstituted forCapelleat 72'minutes
- 22Reine-Adélaïde
- 20Tait
- 19BahokenSubstituted forKangaat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Boucher
- 2Ait Nouri
- 11Kanga
- 15Capelle
- 23Cisse
- 27Diaw
- 28El Melali
PSG
- 1Buffon
- 31Dagba
- 36Mbe Soh
- 5MarquinhosBooked at 85mins
- 14Bernat
- 6Verratti
- 8Paredes
- 13Alves da SilvaSubstituted forKurzawaat 70'minutes
- 11Di MaríaSubstituted forDraxlerat 77'minutes
- 9Cavani
- 10NeymarSubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 90+3'minutes
Substitutes
- 16Areola
- 17Choupo-Moting
- 20Kurzawa
- 23Draxler
- 24Nkunku
- 27Diaby
- 33Zagre
- Referee:
- Florent Batta
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home27
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Angers 1, Paris Saint Germain 2.
Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Théo Pellenard (Angers).
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting replaces Neymar.
Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Flavien Tait (Angers).
Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mateo Pavlovic (Angers).
Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mateo Pavlovic (Angers).
Goal!
Goal! Angers 1, Paris Saint Germain 2. Flavien Tait (Angers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner following a set piece situation.
Penalty saved! Flavien Tait (Angers) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Dismissal
Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the red card.
Penalty conceded by Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Angers. Wilfried Kanga draws a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Kanga (Angers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Angers. Wilfried Kanga replaces Stéphane Bahoken.
Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ismael Traoré (Angers).
Foul by Juan Bernat (Paris Saint Germain).
Jeff Reine-Adélaïde (Angers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Julian Draxler replaces Ángel Di María.
Attempt missed. Flavien Tait (Angers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Stéphane Bahoken.
Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Vincent Manceau (Angers).
Offside, Angers. Pierrick Capelle tries a through ball, but Baptiste Santamaría is caught offside.
Foul by Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain).
Jeff Reine-Adélaïde (Angers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).
Pierrick Capelle (Angers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Ismael Traoré (Angers) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Farid El Melali.
Substitution
Substitution, Angers. Pierrick Capelle replaces Vincent Pajot.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Layvin Kurzawa replaces Dani Alves.
Juan Bernat (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Vincent Manceau (Angers).
Attempt blocked. Ismael Traoré (Angers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vincent Manceau.
Attempt blocked. Vincent Manceau (Angers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Stéphane Bahoken.
Attempt missed. Jeff Reine-Adélaïde (Angers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Flavien Tait.
Foul by Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain).