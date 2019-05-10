Paul McShane: Reading defender released by the Championship club

Paul McShane made just five appearances for Reading this season

Reading defender Paul McShane has been released by the Championship club following the conclusion of the 2018-19 season.

The 33-year-old Republic of Ireland international joined Reading following his release by Hull City in 2015.

A club captain with the Royals, McShane went on to make 103 appearances during his time at the Madejski Stadium.

Anssi Jaakkola, Joey van den Berg, George Legg, Danzell Gravenberch and Callum Harriott are also leaving.

Goalkeeper Jaakkola, 32, made 44 appearances for the club while van den Berg, 33, turned out 68 times since joining from Heerenveen in 2016.

Prior to the end of the season, defender John O'Shea announced his retirement at the age of 38.