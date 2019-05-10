Greg Taylor: Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke backs left-back for Scotland

Kilmarnock's Greg Taylor has been capped 14 times at under-21 level

Kilmarnock left-back Greg Taylor is ready for a Scotland call following an "absolutely outstanding" season, says manager Steve Clarke.

Taylor, 21, has played 45 games this term as the Ayrshire side chase a third place in the Scottish Premiership.

With Celtic's Kieran Tierney expected to miss the Euro 2020 qualifiers with Cyprus and Belgium in June, there may be an opening for uncapped Taylor.

"There's no reason why Greg can't be chapping on the door," said Clarke.

"Andy Robertson will be involved in the Champions League final which is fantastic, but there will be space and circumstances always change.

"Greg has been very, very consistent since I came to the club - absolutely outstanding. He's served his time with the under-21s and until you put them up to the next step, you never know. But I'm pretty sure he's got the talent to do it."

Kilmarnock right-back Stephen O'Donnell has been capped seven times since his making his Scotland debut last year, while Rugby Park centre-half Stuart Findlay was drafted into the last squad but did not feature.

Clarke, 55, has been strongly linked with vacant national team job as the Scottish FA seek a replacement for Alex McLeish.

Scotland welcome Cyprus on 8 June and visit group leaders Belgium three days later, having started the campaign with a loss in Kazakhstan and a win in San Marino.