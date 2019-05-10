Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal fans criticise Uefa for European final ticket numbers

Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham fans have criticised Uefa

Supporter groups have called for "a fundamental overhaul" of Uefa's "disgraceful" treatment of fans after being allocated only a third of tickets for showpiece European finals.

Fans accused Uefa of "cashing in" and want "transparency" over Champions League and Europa League final tickets.

Some tickets are already available on third-party websites for £5,500.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp also called for more "sensible and reasonable" decisions on where finals are staged.

Klopp said he had sympathy for supporters facing elevated prices for hotel rooms and flights, and with the challenge facing fans travelling to the Europa League final between Arsenal and Chelsea in Azerbaijan on 29 May.

London-based fans face a journey of over 2,468 miles to Baku and supporters will need a visa to enter Azerbaijan.

Klopp said: "How can you have finals in Kiev [where Liverpool played last year's Champions League final] and Baku? I don't know what these travel guys have for breakfast."

Fans team up to criticise Uefa

Liverpool and Tottenham fans will share 33,226 tickets for the Champions League final in Madrid on 1 June, which takes place in a stadium with 68,000 seats.

Europa League finalists Arsenal and Chelsea share 12,000 of 68,700 seats.

Liverpool supporters' union Spirit of Shankly and the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust issued a joint statement, complaining of a "measly allocation from Uefa" for the final at Wanda Metropolitano stadium, the home of Atletico Madrid.

The two fan groups called for a cap on ticket pricing, transparency over allocation and protection for fans to stop hotel and flight prices being "forced up".

"There needs to be transparency from Uefa and both clubs in how tickets are priced and allocated," the join statement read.

"It is time to stop cashing in on fan loyalty. For many, the final is not a one-off event. It is the culmination of a season-long journey for fans, who have spent thousands of pounds already travelling to support their team, bringing the spectacle and atmosphere that is a key part of the game so prized by television."

Champions League final seats have been listed on Ticketgum.com for as much as £5,500

Arsenal called their ticket allocation "disappointing" and said it presented the club with "extreme difficulties" for their Europa League final.

Arsenal Supporters' Trust endorsed the statement made by Tottenham and Liverpool fans, adding: "AST backs every word. We are working with them and all supporters groups to fight the disgraceful way that Uefa treats supporters. Not just at finals but at every stage.

"Uefa's treatment and attitude toward fans needs a fundamental overhaul."

Uefa's official regulations for both the Europa and Champions League state that the body "owns all rights relating to tickets and decides on the number of tickets to be allocated to the finalists".

The rules say ticket allocations "do not have to be equal" and add that Uefa determines prices along with the association of the country hosting the final.

Tickets not allocated to clubs will be split between the public, Uefa, national associations, commercial partners and broadcasters.

Face value seats for the Europa League final are priced between £26 and £121, while the Champions League showpiece comes in at between £60 and £513.

Liverpool and Tottenham supporters said face-value tickets at more than £500 were "exorbitant", and some tickets for their final have already appeared for resale on ticketgum.com priced at £5,500 each.

BBC Sport has contacted Uefa for a response, and is also awaiting to hear from Chelsea Supporters' Trust.

Rising flight prices have also attracted scrutiny, while fans are complaining of rooms being priced at more than £1,000 a night for the Madrid final.

Liverpool Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram tweeted Easyjet, calling the situation "entirely shameful".

He said: "Hiking up prices by 683% for return flights to Madrid is quite simply profiteering from the passion of football fans."

Easyjet said high prices were "led by a strong demand".

Going to a European final?

Are you trying to get tickets and travel to the Champions League or Europa League final? Have you faced difficulty in making plans? Contact us on https://ssl.bbc.co.uk/sport/contact