Scottish Gossip: Scotland manager, Alfredo Morelos, Curtis Main, Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

The Scottish FA hope to be in a position to appoint a new Scotland manager in the next seven to 10 days. (Herald)

Marseille are weighing up a move for Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos, with reports in France saying they are considering the Ibrox club's £16m valuation. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Aberdeen and Hearts have made offers to Motherwell striker Curtis Main, who will be a free agent at the end of the season. (Daily Express, print edition)

On-loan winger Ryan Kent admits he could be tempted back to help Rangers win silverware next season. (Daily Record)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has backed the club's decision not to provide a guard of honour to Celtic but admits he was not consulted on the matter. (Scotsman)

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard demands controlled passion and aggression for Sunday's derby with Celtic but admits he hasn't spoken to suspended goalkeeper Allan McGregor about his red card last weekend. (Daily Record)

Callum McGregor targets a Champions League return for Celtic after seeing Scottish alumni Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk and Victor Wanyama all star in this season's dramatic semis. (Evening Times)

Watford defender Tommie Hoban, recuperating following an operation on cruciate ligament damage sustained while on loan at Pittodrie, says he would "100%" consider signing for Aberdeen. (Evening Express)

Partick Thistle are lining up a bid to lure Kris Boyd to Firhill this summer if the 35-year-old striker leaves Kilmarnock. (Sun)

Clevid Dikamona, Craig Wighton and Ryan Edwards will all feature for Hearts over the last two league matches as manager Craig Levein rotates his squad before the Scottish Cup final. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Kenny Miller, 39, insists he plans to play on next season - despite suffering relegation with Dundee. (Sun)

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes expects Derby-bound Graeme Shinnie to make the same kind of impact as former Dons midfielder Kenny McLean and ex-Hibernian star John McGinn after they made their own moves south last year. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Rangers give a trial to France youth international Yanis Bensaber, 19, as the striker scores in a friendly against Corby Town. (Sun)

Inverness CT manager John Robertson would like to see the club enter a colts team in the Highland League if Cove Rangers win promotion to League Two. (Daily Record, print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

DTH Van der Merwe, the Glasgow Warriors wing whose season looked over after shoulder surgery in February, is in line for a return in the Pro14 semi-final against Ulster next Friday. (Times)