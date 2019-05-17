Scottish Premiership - Play-off Semi-final - 2nd Leg
Dundee Utd1Inverness CT0

Dundee United v Inverness CT

Line-ups

Dundee Utd

  • 1Siegrist
  • 44Watson
  • 55Connolly
  • 30ReynoldsBooked at 33mins
  • 17Robson
  • 19Bouhenna
  • 47Harkes
  • 7McMullan
  • 10Clark
  • 50Pawlett
  • 9Sow

Substitutes

  • 3Booth
  • 4Frans
  • 12Stanton
  • 14Safranko
  • 25Smith
  • 29Chalmers
  • 41Currid

Inverness CT

  • 1Ridgers
  • 22McKayBooked at 45mins
  • 5Donaldson
  • 6McCart
  • 2Rooney
  • 24Trafford
  • 4Chalmers
  • 29McHattie
  • 11Walsh
  • 19White
  • 10Doran CoganBooked at 38mins

Substitutes

  • 8McCauley
  • 9Austin
  • 17McDonald
  • 21Mackay
  • 35Macgregor
  • 39Gunn
  • 40Harper
Referee:
Kevin Clancy

Match Stats

Home TeamDundee UtdAway TeamInverness CT
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home4
Away8
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home6
Away9

Live Text

Attempt saved. Nicky Clark (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Shaun Rooney (Inverness CT).

Peter Pawlett (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Foul by Paul McMullan (Dundee United).

Shaun Rooney (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Tom Walsh (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Second Half

Second Half begins Dundee United 1, Inverness CT 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Dundee United 1, Inverness CT 0.

Goal!

Goal! Dundee United 1, Inverness CT 0. Nicky Clark (Dundee United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Booking

Brad McKay (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Penalty conceded by Brad McKay (Inverness CT) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

Attempt saved. Joe Chalmers (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Jordan White (Inverness CT).

Mark Connolly (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Osman Sow (Dundee United).

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Ian Harkes.

Attempt saved. Ian Harkes (Dundee United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Booking

Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Aaron Doran (Inverness CT).

Paul McMullan (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Jamie McCart.

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Shaun Rooney.

Attempt blocked. Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Booking

Mark Reynolds (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Jordan White (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mark Reynolds (Dundee United).

Attempt missed. Jordan White (Inverness CT) header from very close range is too high following a corner.

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Mark Connolly.

Attempt blocked. Shaun Rooney (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Osman Sow (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Shaun Rooney (Inverness CT).

Foul by Shaun Rooney (Inverness CT).

Mark Connolly (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Mark Connolly.

Kevin McHattie (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Paul Watson (Dundee United).

Hand ball by Jordan White (Inverness CT).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

