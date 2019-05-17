Attempt saved. Nicky Clark (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Dundee United v Inverness CT
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
Line-ups
Dundee Utd
- 1Siegrist
- 44Watson
- 55Connolly
- 30ReynoldsBooked at 33mins
- 17Robson
- 19Bouhenna
- 47Harkes
- 7McMullan
- 10Clark
- 50Pawlett
- 9Sow
Substitutes
- 3Booth
- 4Frans
- 12Stanton
- 14Safranko
- 25Smith
- 29Chalmers
- 41Currid
Inverness CT
- 1Ridgers
- 22McKayBooked at 45mins
- 5Donaldson
- 6McCart
- 2Rooney
- 24Trafford
- 4Chalmers
- 29McHattie
- 11Walsh
- 19White
- 10Doran CoganBooked at 38mins
Substitutes
- 8McCauley
- 9Austin
- 17McDonald
- 21Mackay
- 35Macgregor
- 39Gunn
- 40Harper
- Referee:
- Kevin Clancy
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away9
Live Text
Foul by Shaun Rooney (Inverness CT).
Peter Pawlett (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Foul by Paul McMullan (Dundee United).
Shaun Rooney (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Tom Walsh (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Second Half
Second Half begins Dundee United 1, Inverness CT 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Dundee United 1, Inverness CT 0.
Goal!
Goal! Dundee United 1, Inverness CT 0. Nicky Clark (Dundee United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Booking
Brad McKay (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty conceded by Brad McKay (Inverness CT) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Attempt saved. Joe Chalmers (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Jordan White (Inverness CT).
Mark Connolly (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Osman Sow (Dundee United).
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Ian Harkes.
Attempt saved. Ian Harkes (Dundee United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Aaron Doran (Inverness CT).
Paul McMullan (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Jamie McCart.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Shaun Rooney.
Attempt blocked. Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Booking
Mark Reynolds (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jordan White (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mark Reynolds (Dundee United).
Attempt missed. Jordan White (Inverness CT) header from very close range is too high following a corner.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Mark Connolly.
Attempt blocked. Shaun Rooney (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Osman Sow (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Shaun Rooney (Inverness CT).
Foul by Shaun Rooney (Inverness CT).
Mark Connolly (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Mark Connolly.
Kevin McHattie (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Paul Watson (Dundee United).
Hand ball by Jordan White (Inverness CT).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Match report to follow.