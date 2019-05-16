Charlton Athletic v Doncaster Rovers (2-1 agg)
- From the section League One
Charlton Athletic have no new injury worries for the League One play-off semi-final second leg.
Striker Igor Vetokele will once again be missing because of a thigh injury.
Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann has a fully-fit squad as Rovers seek to overturn a 2-1 first-leg deficit.
Tommy Rowe, who replaced James Coppinger at half-time in the first leg, is pushing to start while midfield duo Alfie Beestin and Ben Whiteman are fit again and hoping to be involved.
Charlton, who have won 11 of their past 14 games, have not lost at home in the league in more than seven months, since Coventry beat them on 6 October.
Rovers did, however, beat a much-changed Addicks 2-0 at The Valley in an FA Cup second-round tie in December.
Match facts
- Since the start of last season, Charlton have only lost once in six clashes with Doncaster in all competitions, winning three and drawing two, including a 2-1 victory in the first leg at the Keepmoat.
- Charlton have won five of their six home league games against Doncaster (L1), keeping clean sheets in each of their five victories. This is the first time they've met at The Valley in the play-offs.
- Charlton are unbeaten in their previous 17 league games at The Valley (W13 D4), winning each of the past six - the Addicks haven't won seven home league games in a row (inc. play-offs) since August 1998.
- Doncaster won just one of their final 10 away League One games of the season (D4 L5), a 1-0 victory at bottom-of-the-league Bradford City.
- Each of the past five teams to win the first leg of the League One play-offs away from home have progressed to the final - the last team to fail to do so were Carlisle United against Leeds in the 2007-08 season.
- Since Lee Bowyer's first game in charge of Charlton Athletic on March 24, 2018, the Addicks have won more league matches (including play-offs) than any other non-Premier League side (33 wins).
- Doncaster striker John Marquis has just scored just one goal in his past eight away League One matches, however he did score in his last such appearance against Oxford.
- Lyle Taylor has been directly involved in 13 goals in his past 11 league games (inc. play-offs) for Charlton (10 goals, 3 assists), scoring and assisting against Doncaster last time out.