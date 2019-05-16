League One - Play-offs - 2nd Leg
Charlton19:45Doncaster
Venue: The Valley

Charlton Athletic v Doncaster Rovers (2-1 agg)

Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer
Charlton boss Lee Bowyer's contract runs out at the end of the season
Follow live text coverage on Friday from 19:30 BST

Charlton Athletic have no new injury worries for the League One play-off semi-final second leg.

Striker Igor Vetokele will once again be missing because of a thigh injury.

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann has a fully-fit squad as Rovers seek to overturn a 2-1 first-leg deficit.

Tommy Rowe, who replaced James Coppinger at half-time in the first leg, is pushing to start while midfield duo Alfie Beestin and Ben Whiteman are fit again and hoping to be involved.

Charlton, who have won 11 of their past 14 games, have not lost at home in the league in more than seven months, since Coventry beat them on 6 October.

Rovers did, however, beat a much-changed Addicks 2-0 at The Valley in an FA Cup second-round tie in December.

Match facts

  • Since the start of last season, Charlton have only lost once in six clashes with Doncaster in all competitions, winning three and drawing two, including a 2-1 victory in the first leg at the Keepmoat.
  • Charlton have won five of their six home league games against Doncaster (L1), keeping clean sheets in each of their five victories. This is the first time they've met at The Valley in the play-offs.
  • Charlton are unbeaten in their previous 17 league games at The Valley (W13 D4), winning each of the past six - the Addicks haven't won seven home league games in a row (inc. play-offs) since August 1998.
  • Doncaster won just one of their final 10 away League One games of the season (D4 L5), a 1-0 victory at bottom-of-the-league Bradford City.
  • Each of the past five teams to win the first leg of the League One play-offs away from home have progressed to the final - the last team to fail to do so were Carlisle United against Leeds in the 2007-08 season.
  • Since Lee Bowyer's first game in charge of Charlton Athletic on March 24, 2018, the Addicks have won more league matches (including play-offs) than any other non-Premier League side (33 wins).
  • Doncaster striker John Marquis has just scored just one goal in his past eight away League One matches, however he did score in his last such appearance against Oxford.
  • Lyle Taylor has been directly involved in 13 goals in his past 11 league games (inc. play-offs) for Charlton (10 goals, 3 assists), scoring and assisting against Doncaster last time out.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton462713690424894
2Barnsley462613780394191
3Charlton4626101073403388
4Portsmouth462513883513288
5Sunderland462219580473385
6Doncaster4620131376581873
7Peterborough462012147162972
8Coventry461811175454065
9Burton461712176657963
10Blackpool461517145052-262
11Fleetwood461613175852661
12Oxford Utd461515165864-660
13Gillingham461510216172-1155
14Accrington461413195167-1655
15Bristol Rovers461315184750-354
16Rochdale46159225487-3354
17Wycombe461411215567-1253
18Shrewsbury461216185159-852
19Southend46148245568-1350
20Wimbledon461311224263-2150
21Plymouth461311225680-2450
22Walsall461211234971-2247
23Scunthorpe461210245383-3046
24Bradford46118274977-2841
View full League One table

Related to this story

