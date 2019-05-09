Nations League: Champions League final 'complicates' preparations - Gareth Southgate

Gareth Southgate has helped England qualify for semi-finals in successive tournaments

England manager Gareth Southgate says preparations for June's Uefa Nations League have been made "a little bit more complicated" due to the all-English Champions League final.

Liverpool and Tottenham face each other on 1 June in Madrid, only five days before England play the Netherlands in a Nations League semi-final.

About 10 players might be delayed in joining Southgate's squad.

"This is a challenge we have to deal with as a group of staff," he said.

Last month Southgate suggested England's attempts to win the inaugural edition of the competition would be a "mess" if one or more English clubs reached the final at Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano.

On Thursday, he added: "For our young English players it is great that they are playing in matches that really matter while under pressure and they are being really successful because that will help England in the long run.

"Although it makes our preparation a bit more complicated, that is a challenge that we have to deal with as a group of staff. We have got to adapt. We are always telling our players to adapt so we have got to do the same. We can still prepare the team for the game with Holland."

Potential squad members could include Liverpool players Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Jordan Henderson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Meanwhile, Danny Rose, Kieran Trippier, Eric Dier, Dele Alli, Harry Winks and England skipper Harry Kane could be part of Spurs' England contingent.

The winners of the match between England and the Netherlands will face either Portugal or Switzerland in the final.