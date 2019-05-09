Ballymena United: Matthew Shevlin and Willie Faulkner in Showgrounds exit

Matthew Shevlin rejected a new three-year deal to stay at the Showgrounds

Ballymena United forward Matthew Shevlin and midfielder Willie Faulkner are set to leave the club.

Shevlin, 20, turned down the offer of a new deal while the Premiership runners-up are "not in a position" to give 29-year-old Faulkner a contract extension.

"It is with disappointment that Matthew sees his future away from the club," said United manager Davifd Jeffrey.

"Whilst Willie's had a frustrating time with injury, his contribution on and off the pitch has been significant."

"Ordinarily we would have wanted to retain his services but with the rules around the composition of the squad, as we stand at this moment in time players who are not home grown and not in contract find themselves in a difficult situation," Jeffrey told the club website.

Jeffrey described Shevlin's recent time at the Showgrounds as "stop start", primarily because of injury.

"Matthew was offered a three-year improved contract in writing several months ago and he chose to consider the offer," he added.

"We have had several discussions and met again this evening and it is with disappointment that he sees his future away from the club."