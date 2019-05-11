Premier League title race: Can you name starting XIs from final-day battle in 1999?

Manchester United will have to watch rivals Manchester City and Liverpool battle it out for the title on the final day, 20 years after their most successful campaign.

Sir Alex Ferguson's side won the Premier League title on the final day of the 1998-99 season as a 2-1 victory over Tottenham saw them remain a point above Arsenal, who beat Aston Villa.

United went on to claim a famous Treble by beating Newcastle in the FA Cup final and coming from behind against Bayern Munich to lift the Champions League trophy in Barcelona.

Can you name the Manchester United XI and the Arsenal team that started in the 1-0 victory over Villa that day? You have five minutes.