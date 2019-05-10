Forest Green: Christian Doidge "glad to be out" of Bolton after deal collapse

Media playback is not supported on this device Christian Doidge: Forest Green Rovers striker on Bolton Wanderers exit and play-off bid

Forest Green striker Christian Doidge says he is relieved his permanent move to Bolton fell through in January.

A transfer embargo prevented Wanderers from signing the 26-year-old after an initial loan spell, sparking a bitter row between the clubs' chairmen.

Bolton have since been relegated from the Championship and are now on the verge of entering administration.

"Everything that's gone on at the club recently, I'm quite glad I'm out of there if I'm honest," said Doidge.

"Obviously it was disappointing [not to join them permanently]. As a young lad I never thought I'd play Championship football for a club the size of Bolton, so it hurt a little bit, but everything happens for a reason."

Bolton's players are still owed wages for March and April, and their league match with Brentford was postponed because the squad refused to play, with three points later awarded to the London club.

Meanwhile, a takeover attempt from former Watford owner Laurence Bassini is on the brink of collapse.

If Forest Green make it through the League Two play-offs, they will play Bolton in the third tier next season.

First, though, they face Tranmere in the first leg of their semi-final on Friday, with the chance to face either Newport County or Mansfield at Wembley at stake.

"I'm at a club now that are doing well and pushing for League One so it's exciting," Doidge, who has scored 10 goals since returning to the club, told BBC Points West.

"[When I first came back] It was a tough couple of weeks but after a while you've just got to get over it and get on with your job. It was a great experience to play for a massive club like Bolton, but moving on we've got the play-offs to worry about and it's exciting."