Rangers: Edson Mexer deal 'unlikely', says Steven Gerrard

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard expects Edson Mexer, left, to stay in France

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says the club are unlikely to sign Rennes defender Edson Mexer this summer.

It had been reported that the 30-year-old Mozambique centre-back, who was pictured with Gerrard in France last week, had been offered a three-year contract.

However, although Gerrard admitted to being an admirer of the player, he said a deal was unlikely.

"I think people are putting a lot of speculation out there," he said.

"I went to watch Rennes v Monaco to analyse a lot of players, bumped into numerous players after the game, and was asked for a picture.

"We are looking for centre-backs and Mexer is a good player we admire, but what I'm led to believe is that he'll be playing his football in France next year."