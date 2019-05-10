Christy Pym: Exeter City boss Matt Taylor expects goalkeeper to leave Grecians

Christy Pym came up through Exeter's youth ranks and made his debut in 2014 aged 18

Exeter City manager Matt Taylor expects goalkeeper Christy Pym to leave the League Two club for free in the summer.

The 24-year-old former England Under-20s keeper has played 166 games for Exeter but is yet to sign a new deal.

"Christy goes with our best wishes, if he does go, but I expect him to go," Taylor told BBC Radio Devon.

"I want the fans and everyone associated with the club to be really respectful of Christy - he's done everything he possibly can."

Highly-rated midfielder Hiram Boateng has yet to agree a new contract offer and could leave too, while centre-back Troy Brown is also in talks about his future at Exeter, who missed out on the League Two play-offs by a point.

Taylor has released reserve goalkeeper James Hamon and defenders Jimmy Oates and Luke Croll, and says he wants to bring in several new players over the summer.

"It's my job now to get the extra bodies in, I'm still looking to recruit five or six permanent signings and then we'll bulk out the squad with a few loan players as well," Taylor added.

"Work started well before the January transfer window and we're moving in the right direction."